SEC Rule Tweak A Partial Fix For Underrepresented Founders

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Ramona Ortega, a former associate who left the legal world to found a millennial-centric personal finance education platform, knows off the top of her head how much funding her startup's competitors were able to raise. "There are several platforms that are similar in nature to what we're doing and all of them have raised over $20 million," Ortega told Law360. "And they're all white boys." But her company, My Money My Future Inc., which she launched in 2016, has received just under a million dollars from family and friends, angel investors and Backstage Capital — a venture capital firm focused on...

