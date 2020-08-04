Tribe Backs Newly Recognized Snoqualmie On Hunting Rights

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in a Ninth Circuit appeal supports reversal of a Washington federal court's dismissal of the Snoqualmie Tribe's hunting and gathering rights suit, saying it wrongly found that the newly recognized Snoqualmie can never litigate to protect their treaty-reserved rights. The Sauk-Suittle Indian Tribe said Monday in a friend of the court brief that the Ninth Circuit had previously allowed newly recognized tribes such as the Snoqualmie to litigate their treaty rights when those rights have not yet been adjudicated. In this case, the federal court erred by extending the scope of the landmark 1979 U.S. v. State...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS