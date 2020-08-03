Walmart Reaches $20M Deal Resolving EEOC Sex Bias Probe

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to shell out $20 million to put to rest U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the retailer illegally used a physical abilities test that had a disparate impact on female applicants at its grocery distribution centers, according to a consent decree filed Monday in Kentucky federal court. The parties' settlement was filed the same day as the EEOC's complaint, according to the case docket. "The parties desire to settle this action amicably," Walmart and the EEOC said in the consent decree. The EEOC claimed that Walmart has been using the test when hiring grocery order-fillers since at...

