German Prosecutors Raid Banking Lobby In Tax Fraud Probe

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 12:28 PM BST) -- German prosecutors searched the Berlin and Frankfurt offices of Germany's top banking lobby on Tuesday in a widening investigation into the "cum-ex" tax evasion scandal. The German banking lobby has confirmed that prosecutors searched its offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, pictured, as a tax fraud investigation widens. (AP) The Association of German Banks said as it confirmed the action that the searches conducted by the Cologne prosecutor's office were not targeting members of its staff. The lobby group also said that it is cooperating with the investigation. Cologne prosecutors said in a separate statement that the searches were intended "to find evidence that...

