Russian Banks Expand Fraud Suit Against Ex-Owners, Execs

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 1:59 PM BST) -- The former bosses of two major Russian banks were dragged into a complex fraud lawsuit in London on Tuesday after the lenders accused the men of helping a billionaire to sell junk bonds to pay off his debts. Judge Mark Pelling QC granted an application by PJSC National Bank Trust to consolidate its commercial fraud claim against the O1 Group and the Mints family to include new allegations against former executives at ROST Bank and Bank Otkritie Financial Corp. PJSC National Bank Trust and a private bank, Otkritie, which are claimants in the lawsuits, have accused Mikhail Shishkhanov - former majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS