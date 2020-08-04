Cannabis Cos. Ask 9th Circ. To Rehear Day-Late $2M Tax Row

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A $2 million tax dispute between the Internal Revenue Service and California-based cannabis companies should be reconsidered by the Ninth Circuit, the companies said Tuesday, arguing that their day-late petitions should be reviewed on their merits by the Tax Court. Organic Cannabis Foundation and Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc. should be granted a rehearing at the Ninth Circuit involving the cumulative $2 million income tax and penalty liabilities the IRS levied against them, even though the Tax Court found their original petitions to be untimely, the companies said. "Rehearing is clearly warranted to permit the court to fully consider the...

