Investors Plug $75M Into E-Commerce Marketing Platform

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Software-as-a-service e-commerce marketing platform Yotpo said Tuesday that it has raised $75 million from a group of investors led by Bessemer Venture Partners, upping the total capital raised by the company since its 2011 founding to $176 million. The Series E funding will be used to further develop Yotpo's e-commerce marketing platform, which is used by more than 500 major businesses, including technology companies like Shopify, Salesforce and Adobe, according to a statement. The new funding round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, and included capital commitments from existing investors like Access Industries and Vertex Ventures, plus new investor Hanaco Ventures....

