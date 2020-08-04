InterDigital Blasts 'Intertwined' Attys In Lenovo SEP Row

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- InterDigital has urged a Delaware federal judge to reject a trade association's proposed amicus brief in an IP licensing fight Lenovo is waging against the company, arguing that the brief is a backdoor attempt by Lenovo to cram in additional arguments and make assertions that would contradict ones made in other litigation. Lenovo is fighting to preserve a suit accusing InterDigital of anticompetitive licensing practices for its standard-essential patents. ACT | The App Association's proposed amicus brief should be rejected, InterDigital said in Monday's brief, because of "concurrent" overlap between the trade group's lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS