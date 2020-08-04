Feds Say No Harm In Asylum Regs Limiting Work Permits

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security pressed a Maryland federal judge not to block two regulations limiting asylum-seekers' ability to work while they seek protection, saying the government can process asylum requests quickly enough to leave successful applicants unharmed. In response to claims from immigration advocacy groups that migrants would be financially devastated by having to wait a year to even request permission to work under the new policy, DHS said Monday that it has been able to adjudicate these claims quickly enough to moot that argument. Successful asylum-seekers are automatically given work authorization once their applications are processed within an...

