XFL Creditors Say Buyers Shouldn't Take On McMahon Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The XFL's unsecured creditors has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject signing over potential legal claims against league founder Vince McMahon and others as part of its proposed sale to investors led by actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In its objection filed Monday, the committee representing XFL parent Alpha Entertainment's unsecured creditors said that as it stands, the proposed $15 million sale would sign away the football league's right to file what the creditors estimate to be at least $61 million in potential legal claims against McMahon and others without even attempting to assign them a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS