Fed Workers' Union Can't Upend Ban On 'Resistance' Talk

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday tossed a union's suit challenging a Trump administration directive that blocked federal employees from advocating for or against impeachment or invoking the anti-Trump "resistance" at work since its members aren't facing any immediate harm. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis dismissed a suit lodged by the American Federation of Government Employees and one of its local chapters that sought to upend an advisory opinion issued in late 2018 by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel that it alleged was unconstitutional. The union claimed that the guidance, which interpreted the Hatch Act, illegally barred two union members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS