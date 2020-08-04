Senate Panel Advances 2 Tax Court Nominees

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Senate tax panel unanimously approved two nominees to become judges on the U.S. Tax Court, sending their nominations to be confirmed by the full chamber on a date yet to be announced. The Senate Finance Committee voted 28-0 Monday in support of Alina Marshall, currently a counsel to the Tax Court's chief judge and formerly of West & Feinberg PC and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. The panel also approved in a 28-0 vote the nomination of Christian Weiler, a practicing tax controversy litigator with Weiler & Rees LLC. Marshall would replace Judge L. Paige Marvel on the court, and Weiler...

