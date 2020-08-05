Fed. Circ. Backs Oyster's PTAB Wins Over Fiber Optic Patents

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly upheld two Oyster Optics LLC fiber optic patents, unmoved by arguments by two separate opponents that the board erred in finding that earlier inventions did not render the disputed claims obvious. In three nonprecedential orders, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's decisions last spring that separately upheld the validity of two Oyster Optics patents. The patents had been challenged by a number of technology companies, including Cisco and Huawei, though at the time of appeal, only Lumentum Optics Inc. and Ciena Corp. remained. With regard to...

