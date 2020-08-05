2nd Circ. Won't Revive Honey Harvesting Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday backed a mail-order catalog's win in a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by the maker of a honey harvesting product, rejecting arguments that the catalog ripped off the product maker's intellectual property by replacing his brand with a rival in nearly identical ads. In an 18-page ruling, a three-judge panel concluded that a New York district judge got it right when he granted the catalog's motion for summary judgment. The panel said plaintiff James H. Fischer "misunderstands" what constitutes copyright management information, or CMI, under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. CMI is described in the statute as...

