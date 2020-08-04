Offshore Driller Fieldwood Hits Ch. 11 With $1B Of Debt

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Gulf of Mexico oil and gas exploration company Fieldwood Energy LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas along with more than a dozen affiliates, marking its second bankruptcy case since 2018 as global energy prices continue to stagnate due to slackening demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.In initial court filings, Fieldwood Energy said it had at least $1 billion in debt and would be asking for court permission to borrow up to $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing administered by Cantor Fitzgerald Securities to fund its case.In 2018, Fieldwood confirmed a Chapter 11 plan that slashed $1.6 billion from its balance sheet while also allowing for a new rights offering that enabled the company to raise more than $500 million to acquire the offshore drilling assets of competitor Noble Energy Inc Fieldwood was established at the end of 2012 as a portfolio company of certain Riverstone Holdings energy funds and capitalized in September 2013 with an acquisition of assets from Apache Corp . It later acquired additional assets from SandRidge Energy Inc. The debtors' assets consist primarily of producing oil and natural gas properties located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico, where it claims the title of largest facility, pipeline and well owner.When it filed for bankruptcy the first time in 2018, Fieldwood had close to $3.3 billion in funded debt, and cited pressure from a downturn in crude oil prices beginning in 2014.The current energy commodity picture remains depressed as demand for oil and gas products cratered due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent reductions in travel. A pricing war earlier this year among Saudi Arabia and Russia led to further declines in pricing.The case has been assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur, who will hold a first-day hearing at 2 p.m. Central Time Tuesday to hear initial pleadings.Fieldwood is represented by Alfredo R. Perez, Matthew S. Barr and Jessica Liou.The lead case is In re: Fieldwood Energy LLC, case number 20-33948.--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

