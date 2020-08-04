High Court Asked To Clear Up Copyrights For Characters

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A child development specialist is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to revive her copyright lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. over Pixar's animated hit "Inside Out," warning that circuit courts have created "chaos" over protection for fictional characters. In a petition for certiorari filed Monday, Denise Daniels urged the high court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling in March that shot down a lawsuit claiming the 2015 blockbuster copied her "Moodsters" characters. Daniels said the justices need to clarify when characters themselves are protected by copyrights, because lower courts had adopted "inconsistent tests divorced from the foundational principles of copyright law."...

