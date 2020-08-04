Senate Panel Advances Pick For Trade Post

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Senate Finance Committee voted 24-4 to advance the nomination of Michael Nemelka to replace the outgoing deputy U.S. trade representative who oversees a portfolio including Africa, China and the Western Hemisphere. The committee pushed Nemelka's name to the full Senate floor Monday, putting the man one step closer to taking up a deputy USTR portfolio covering investment, services, labor, environment, Africa, China and the Western Hemisphere. During Nemelka's July 21 confirmation hearing, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, stressed the "clear need" to fill vacancies within the trade agency as quickly as possible. "The pandemic has taken a terrible economic toll on...

