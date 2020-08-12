Insurers Sue Shipper Maersk Over Spoiled Lychee Cargo

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 3:32 PM BST) -- A French fruit distributor and a group of insurers have sued Maersk Line AS in London after 80 tons of lychees were allegedly damaged as they were being shipped from Madagascar to Europe. Compagnie Fruitière Import SAS and more than a dozen insurers, including Hiscox Syndicates Ltd., AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance SA and several Lloyds syndicates, have filed a lawsuit at the High Court seeking damages against the Danish shipping company. More than 80 tons of the sweet white fruit was damaged or delayed during a voyage from eastern Madagascar to Antwerp, Belgium, between December 2017 and January 2018, the fruit...

