Platinum's Huberfeld Sees 2.5-Year Prison Sentence Vacated

Law360, New York (August 4, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday erased a federal judge's move to sentence Platinum Partners co-founder Murray Huberfeld to 2 ½ years for bribing a union, holding that the former hedge fund high-flyer only admitted to a fraud count and should have been sentenced in that context. The opinion written by Circuit Judge Rosemary S. Pooler overturns a harsh sentence handed down by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who in 2019 went beyond a government recommendation for a one-year sentence for Huberfeld. "The district court erred at sentencing by applying the commercial bribery sentencing guideline based on an uncharged bribery...

