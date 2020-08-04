DC Circ. Tells Military Court To Review Al-Qaida Sentence

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday ordered a military court to reassess the life sentence facing al-Qaida's former head of propaganda, finding that the military court previously used the wrong "harmless error" standard in reviewing his case. In an opinion authored by Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, the three-judge panel affirmed in part, reversed in part and dismissed in part Ali Hamza Ahmad Suliman Al Bahlul's latest appeal, determining that one of his six claims had merit. The court concurred with Al Bahlul's argument that the Court of Military Commission Review had failed to prove his sentence should remain unchanged after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS