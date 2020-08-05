Judge Rips Shareholder In Gold Mining Boardroom Fight

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 8:35 PM BST) -- A contentious fight over board control for a London-based gold miner operating in Russia spilled into a British courtroom Wednesday with a judge accusing a shareholder seeking to tighten an injunction before a board vote of shifting his argument at the end of an all-day hearing. High Court Judge Phillip Kramer leveled the accusation against counsel for Everest Alliance Ltd. toward the end of a hearing on the Petropavlovsk PLC shareholder's request to put further restrictions on an interim injunction issued by another judge in July that controls the conduct of company directors in advance of a follow-up vote on board...

