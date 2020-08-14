Del. Court Tests Remote Trials With Water Heater IP Suit

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chief federal judge heard opening statements Friday in a bench trial conducted by video conference, concerning one water heater maker's claims that a rival's low-emission model infringes its intellectual property. The trial between plaintiff A.O. Smith Corp. and the defendant Bradford White Corp. appears to be the first fully remote trial conducted by Chief Judge Leonard Stark during the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to run about one week. At the start of opening statements, A.O. Smith attorney David A. Bilson of Phillips Goldman McLaughlin & Hall PA gave Judge Stark a brief history of the family-owned hot water heater company,...

