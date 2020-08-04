Onion Grower Sued Over Salmonella Outbreak

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California woman is suing Thomson International Inc. and Stater Bros Markets over the salmonella outbreak that's hit 34 states, saying she came down with the disease after eating red onions supplied and sold by the companies. In a complaint yesterday that her attorneys said was the first related to the outbreak, Betty Alderson alleges that she bought onions at a Stater Bros. store in Beaumont, California, in June, and by the end of the month experienced nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and kidney failure. Alderson says she was diagnosed with salmonella and hospitalized for 13 days. She continues to receive medical attention,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS