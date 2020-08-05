GAO Says Protest Fee Cap Applies To Former Small Biz

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Virginia company can't recoup the full legal costs of protesting a $19 million information technology task order because the former small business is subject to a cap on large business protesters' reimbursable legal fees, a federal watchdog has said. The U.S. Government Accountability Office refused to direct the government to foot Harmonia Holdings Group LLC's entire $73,000 legal bill, finding that though the software company held small business status when it bid on the contract, the company was certified as a large company when it protested the award, according to a decision publicly released Tuesday. The GAO said it must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS