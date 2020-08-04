NYC Reaches $870K Deal In Ex-Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- New York City has agreed to pay a former employee $870,000 to resolve claims that he was discriminated against because of a hearing impairment in violation of state and city law, according to the worker's counsel. The city struck the deal Monday with Richard Natofsky, the former director of human resources and budget for the New York City Department of Investigation, in a disability discrimination suit, his attorney Samuel O. Maduegbuna told Law360. The settlement came several months after the New York Supreme Court denied the city's request for summary judgment in Natofsky's suit under the New York Human Rights Law...

