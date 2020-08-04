Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Reaches $870K Deal In Ex-Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- New York City has agreed to pay a former employee $870,000 to resolve claims that he was discriminated against because of a hearing impairment in violation of state and city law, according to the worker's counsel.

The city struck the deal Monday with Richard Natofsky, the former director of human resources and budget for the New York City Department of Investigation, in a disability discrimination suit, his attorney Samuel O. Maduegbuna told Law360.

The settlement came several months after the New York Supreme Court denied the city's request for summary judgment in Natofsky's suit under the New York Human Rights Law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!