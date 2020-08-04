Kazakhstan Fends Off Canadian Miner's $917M Claim

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has dismissed a nearly $1 billion claim brought against Kazakhstan by a Canadian mining company following a more than 20-year-old dispute stemming from a soured deal to operate gold mines in the country, Kazakhstan's justice ministry said. The tribunal ruled unanimously to reject the $917 million claim lodged by Gold Pool JV Ltd., which had been charged in 1996 with managing a company called Kazakhaltyn JSC, according to a Monday announcement from the justice ministry. That company held the rights to operate gold mines in the country before the contract was terminated a year later. The tribunal concluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS