Crypto Biz Says Liu Raises Bar For SEC Disgorgement Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must show that specific investors relied on fraudulent statements if it seeks to extract disgorgement from a cryptocurrency company and its founders, the defendants told a California federal court Monday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Liu decision. If the SEC seeks disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains from Dropil Inc. and co-founders Jeremy McAlpine and Zachary Matar, the agency needs to specify any investors who obtained drops — the tokens sold in Dropil's 2018 initial coin offering — as a result of the alleged fraud, the executives and company argued. Instead, the SEC's complaint lacked...

