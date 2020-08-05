Ex-ND High Court Hopeful Can't Revive Disciplinary Fight

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel unanimously declined to revive a former North Dakota Supreme Court candidate's suit challenging disciplinary proceedings over his claims a sitting justice tampered with public records, agreeing that the federal court had no jurisdiction over the state issue. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, the three-judge panel rejected Robert Bolinske's argument that a North Dakota federal judge was wrong in not allowing him to amend his complaint, saying that any further claims would have been moot because the court still lacked jurisdiction to handle the dispute. The appellate panel declined to opine on the suit's dismissal, deferring to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS