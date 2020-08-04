DC Circ. Sides With Both AT&T, Iowa Carrier In Fee Fight

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel delivered a mixed result Tuesday to AT&T and a western Iowa regional carrier in their three-way brawl with the Federal Communications Commission over carrier access fees, sending the case back to the commission for another look. The appeals court issued a multi-pronged ruling, but backed a complaint by Iowa Network Services that the FCC got part of the dispute wrong in an administrative hearing. The case involves both interstate phone calling fees and access fees charged for intrastate calls, a dispute that arose years ago after AT&T sued Iowa Network Services, alleging that it overcharged when it connected...

