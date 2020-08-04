Cox's Internet Services Spared From Va. City's Tax, Court Says

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Virginia city's gross receipts tax on the internet access services of Cox Communications is not allowed under federal law, a trial court ruled. In an opinion issued Monday, the Circuit Court of Norfolk, part of Virginia's Fourth Judicial Circuit, held that Norfolk's business, professional and occupational license tax, a gross receipts tax, meets the definition of a tax under the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and is thus proscribed. In an opinion authored by Judge David W. Lannetti, the court rejected Norfolk's assertion that the BPOL is actually a fee, because, the judge wrote, "it is a charge for the specific...

