Taylor English Nabs Veteran Employment Atty From Akerman

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A founding partner of Akerman LLP's Atlanta office who has more than four decades of experience in labor and employment law has taken his practice to Taylor English Duma LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Peter Spanos joined Taylor English as a partner in Atlanta late last month after 14 months at Akerman. He told Law360 he'll help Taylor English grow its practice in traditional labor law, such as collective bargaining, union organizing, elections, grievances and strikes, as well as advance the firm's nonprofit practice with his experience helping large charitable organizations facing challenges in governance and litigation. Spanos said Taylor English offers...

