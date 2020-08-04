10th Circ. Backs CPSC's Zen Magnet Recall Decision

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled on Tuesday that an order by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalling Zen Magnets LLC's spherical magnets over safety concerns did not violate the company's due process rights, reversing a lower court decision to disqualify one of the commissioners as biased. In a published decision, the panel unanimously found that Commissioner Robert S. Adler — who was disqualified from the case by a Colorado federal judge in June 2018 — made his allegedly biased comments in context while addressing an issue before the commission, made them in a measured way and clarified them later in the...

