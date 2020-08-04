Creditor Can Seek Claims Ch. 7 Trustee Didn't, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled in a published decision Tuesday that a creditor to a defunct Pennsylvania business retained the right to pursue legal claims for money it says it's owed even after a Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee refused to pursue the matter himself. A three-judge panel revived claims from Artesanias Hacienda Real SA de CV after finding that the company retained standing under the U.S. Constitution to seek legal remedy despite statutory language in the Bankruptcy Code purporting to give trustees sole authority over claims against bankrupt entities. "At times, we have said that this transfer of statutory authority takes away...

