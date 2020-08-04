Florida Sawmill Secures $26M Stalking Horse Bid In Ch. 11

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida sawmill told the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday that it has a $26 million stalking horse offer from pulp mill operator Mercer International Inc. to set a floor bid for the Chapter 11 sale of its assets. In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, Klausner Lumber One LLC said it has secured the stalking horse offer from Mercer after negotiations with another potential bidder fell through. Under the new proposed deal, which is subject to potential better offers at an auction scheduled for later this month, Mercer is set to pay $26 million and assume certain...

