Mass. Pot Regulator Again Eases Restrictions On Vapes

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' marijuana regulator has again eased the state's vaping product restrictions, once the strictest in the country, this time to allow vape products manufactured before December 2019 to be retested and released, reclaimed or disposed of. Monday's order from the state Cannabis Control Commission comes as the state agency has investigated the additives, hardware and storage practices that licensees use to make and sell cannabis vaporizer products, after concerns over youth vaping and vaping-related lung injuries. Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins said in a statement that repeat tests of licensed product samples did not return detectable levels of vitamin E acetate,...

