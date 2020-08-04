Canned Cocktail Co. Hits Texas Grocery Chain With IP Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Supermarket chain H-E-B Grocery Co. LP has been hit with a trademark infringement suit by a wine and canned cocktails company that claims a canned grapefruit cocktail sold by the grocer is disparaging its brand. Vampire Family Brands LLC claims the Gran Agave Vampiro drink that H-E-B sells and markets infringes on its various Vampire and Dracula trademarks, according to a complaint filed Monday. Vampire uses those trademarks to sell wine, spirits, chocolate, coffee, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and more. Vampire also points out that "Vampiro" is the Spanish equivalent of its name. The company also takes aim at Vampiro's purported quality...

