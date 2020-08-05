LA Oil Co. Hit With Criminal Charges Over Leaky Wells

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles has filed a slew of criminal charges against an oil and gas company over leaks at a shuttered production site neighbors say continues to cause health issues in violation of environmental and health regulations. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the 25-count state court suit against AllenCo Energy Inc. and its owner Tim Parker on Tuesday, claiming that the oil facility in South Los Angeles has caused neighbors to endure noxious odors and suffer headaches and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. The criminal charges stem from the site's alleged failure to cooperate with the California Geologic Energy Management...

