A&O, Freshfields Steer Finnish Insurer's €1.3B Hastings Deal

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 1:53 PM BST) -- Finnish insurer Sampo Plc will take a majority stake in Hastings Group Holdings Plc, the U.K. insurer said Wednesday, in a €1.3 billion deal ($1.52 billion) advised by Allen & Overy LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Sampo will take a 70% stake in the business, which will be held via a joint venture with South African investor Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd., which already holds a 30% stake. The 250p per share offer, which is pending shareholder approval, values Hastings at £1.6 billion. It represents a 47.1% premium on the company's share price on June 28, the day before the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS