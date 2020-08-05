Investors Get Boost From US Docs In Forex-Rigging Suit

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 5:38 PM BST) -- A judge said on Wednesday that institutional investors suing some of the world's largest banks for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the foreign exchange market could reformulate their accusations after the lenders were ordered to disclose new evidence overseas. The group of 300 investors can amend their High Court lawsuit against lenders including Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Judge Richard Jacobs said, after the banks were ordered to turn over additional evidence about the alleged cartel in parallel proceedings in the U.S. Investors in the U.K. claim the banks plotted to manipulate forex benchmark rates and spreads from 2003 to 2013,...

