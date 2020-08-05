Europol Warns Banks Are Used To Launder Match-Fixing Cash

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 6:24 PM BST) -- Criminal networks that generate millions from match-fixing are channeling dirty money through banks and other payment systems, according to a Europol study published Wednesday. Organized crime groups, or OCGs, behind match-fixing and other schemes in the sports sector use platforms like money service businesses and e-wallets payment services to transfer criminal proceeds. Profits from global betting-related match-fixing alone tops €120 million ($142 million) annually, according to the European Union law enforcement agency. "The traditional banking system is misused also in match-fixing operations to transfer funds across borders," according to the report. It added that in some instances, alternative banking platforms, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS