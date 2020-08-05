3 Firms Lead Blackstone's $4.7B Buy Of Ancestry

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Global asset manager The Blackstone Group Inc. said Wednesday one of its private equity funds has agreed to purchase global leader in digital family history services Ancestry in a $4.7 billion deal including debt that was advised on by Simpson Thacher, Latham & Watkins and Dechert. Blackstone, advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, said it is buying the Latham & Watkins LLP-led DNA testing business from shareholders including Dechert LLP-guided Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., technology investor Silver Lake, private investment company Permira and growth equity firm Spectrum Equity. GIC will retain a major minority stake in Ancestry...

