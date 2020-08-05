WTO Sees COVID-19 Fallout Impacting Women More Than Men

Sarah Martinson By

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that it foresees the coronavirus pandemic having a greater economic impact on women than men because more women work in industries hampered by the pandemic, such as tourism, travel and manufacturing.The WTO found in a recent study that women in lower-income countries will be even more impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak because fewer women than men in these countries are employed in jobs that can be done remotely.Vast numbers of women are employed in the tourism and travel industries that are critically affected by virus-related travel restrictions and border closures that cut off economic activity in those industries, according to the study.COVID-19 travel restrictions also caused economic slowdown in the manufacturing industry by decreasing the export of textiles, apparel and telecommunications products, the WTO said. In Bangladesh, where 80% of the workforce in the ready-made garment industry is women, ready-made garment orders declined 81% in April, according to the study."Wage and educational gaps, as well as limited access to finance, a greater proportion of women in informal employment and social constraints all tend to make women more vulnerable to economic recessions," the WTO said.In addition, school and child care facility closures have forced women to reduce their work hours or take unpaid leave, potentially increasing poverty among women, according to the study.The WTO noted that in the U.S. and Canada, a greater number of women than men filed for unemployment in April. In the U.S., 15.5% of women claimed unemployment during that time, while 13% of men filed for unemployment.Given these factors, the WTO found that the pandemic is likely to exacerbate existing inequalities between men and women, such as lower income for women, limited access to digital technologies and less information technology skills.The WTO said that economic recovery depends on keeping open markets that have measures in place to support women."Increasing women's participation in economic activity can be part of the solution to the post-pandemic recovery," it said.--Editing by Abbie Sarfo.

