Cloud Co. Rackspace's $703M Paul Weiss-Led IPO Misses Bar

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Apollo-backed cloud computing service company Rackspace's shares plummeted Wednesday in their Nasdaq debut, with the shares pricing below the initial range and raising only $703.5 million in their Paul Weiss-guided downsized initial public offering. Texas-based Rackspace Technology Inc., represented by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, priced its 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the price range between $21 and $24 it originally gave the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a July filing. At the midpoint of the original range, the business would have raised about $754 million. If the underwriters, advised by Davis Polk...

