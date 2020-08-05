BigCommerce Sells Big After $216M DLA Piper-Led IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- BigCommerce saw its share price soar in its first day of trading on Wednesday after the ecommerce platform priced a $216 million initial public offering steered by DLA Piper. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.'s shares opened at $68 apiece on Wednesday after the Texas-based company priced roughly 9 million shares at $24 apiece in its IPO. BigCommerce's stock is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol BIGC. BigCommerce sold 6.85 million shares of the Series 1 common stock offer, while existing investors offered roughly 2.2 million shares, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The $24 IPO price is higher...

