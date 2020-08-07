Latham & Watkins Brings On Transactional Tax Pro In Calif.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has brought on a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP partner who is experienced in advising private equity firms and leading companies on a range of sophisticated transactions to the firm's transactional tax practice in the Bay Area. Katharine Moir joined Latham & Watkins as a partner after advising clients on complicated domestic and international transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, structured investments, formation of private investment funds and securities offerings, Latham said in a statement Wednesday. Moir told Law360 on Friday that her practice areas are areas of strength for Latham. "I expect my practice will...

