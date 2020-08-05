Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Ax Of Banking Authentication Patent

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board determination that a software company's digital banking authentication technology was unpatentable as obvious.

In a nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the decision by the PTAB that Verify Smart Corp. had appealed to the Federal Circuit.

"Because the [PTAB] did not err in its conclusion that the challenged claims would have been obvious over the prior art, we affirm," the panel held.

Verify's patent is for technology that utilizes multi-factor authentication to verify a user's identity in electronic banking transactions on wireless devices.

Askeladden LLC challenged the validity of...

