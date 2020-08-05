ComEd Pleads Not Guilty In Ill. Bribery Scheme

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Following its $200 million deal with prosecutors, Commonwealth Edison Co. pled not guilty Wednesday to a federal bribery charge alleging it arranged jobs and other benefits for allies of the Illinois House speaker in exchange for him supporting its push to change utility regulation. The plea was a formality, as the Exelon subsidiary entered a deferred prosecution agreement last month that would see the government dismiss the single bribery count in three years if the utility continues to cooperate with federal investigators. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu told U.S. District Judge John F. Kness during an arraignment hearing by phone Wednesday...

