FTC Says Texas Swag Co. Misled On Mask, Equipment Supply

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas merchandise company took advantage of increased demand for personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic's first months and sold purportedly in-stock face masks, thermometers and more — offering guaranteed delivery dates at an extra cost — and then never delivered or underdelivered the products, the FTC said Tuesday. The Federal Trade Commission hit Zaappaaz LLC — doing business as WB Promotions Inc., WBpromotion.com, Wrist-Band.com and Customlanyard.net — and its founder and president Azim Makanojiya with claims that the Richmond, Texas-based company violated the Federal Trade Commission Act and the agency's Mail, Internet or Telephone Merchandise Rule. The complaint, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS