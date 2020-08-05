Ex-Guatemalan Official Charged With Drug Money Bribery Plot

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Guatemala's former economics minister was charged Wednesday in federal court in Miami with participating in a $10 million money laundering conspiracy that involved proceeds from the illegal drug trade that he allegedly used to bribe corrupt politicians in the Central American country. According to a criminal complaint affidavit from an FBI special agent on the case, Asisclo Valladares Urruela, 44, carried out the plot from 2014 to 2018 with a major drug trafficker, a corrupt Guatemalan politician and an unscrupulous Guatemalan bank employee, whose identities were not disclosed. Some of the money from the alleged scheme passed through U.S. bank accounts,...

