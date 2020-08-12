Gibson Dunn Taps Haynes and Boone Vet For IP Partner Post

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has announced that it has added a new partner in the firm's Orange County office, hiring an intellectual property specialist who built substantial experience trying important cases during a decadelong stint as a partner at Haynes and Boone LLP. Ken Parker has joined Gibson Dunn's office in Irvine, California, the firm announced last week, hailing Parker as a talented patent and trademark litigator who also has experience practicing before the U.S. International Trade Commission Michael Flynn, who heads Gibson Dunn's Orange County office, called Parker "one of the region's best IP trial lawyers." "His considerable experience...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS